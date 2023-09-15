Sara Misir to compete in GT Cup Championships this weekend Loop Jamaica

Jamaican Formula woman driver Sara Misir will be in action this weekend in the United Kingdom.

Misir and teammate Alana Carter will take to the grid on Saturday and Sunday at the Donnington Race Track in round eight of the GT Cup Championships.

Misir and Carter will race in the Lotus Emira GT4, making their 2023 debut on the European circuit.

“I’m back in the GT4 seat, and the Lotus is new to the GT Cup circuit, but it has been amazing so far in testing, so I can’t wait to get on the track this weekend. There’s a bit of rust as it’s my first race in the UK for 2023, but I’m looking forward to a good showing, in my Jamaica colours,” said Misir.

The GT Cup series then heads to Snetterton on October 6 and 7.

Action from the GT Cup is live on YouTube.