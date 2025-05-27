Antigua: Gov’t considers extended teaching time to make up for days lost during strike WASA northeastern facilities affected by overnight rainfall WATCH: Mikael Phillips promises Holness a 'backsiding' in pending General Elections Mechanic allegedly caught with wrong ‘tool’ at home in Trelawny Ministers meet to discuss school repairs, laptop programme British woman missing after leaving Ocho Rios hotel
Sargassum air quality monitoring station installed at Speyside High School

09 June 2025
Sargassum air quality monitoring station installed at Speyside High School
Image credit: The Tobago House of Assembly/Facebook.

A Sargassum Air Quality Monitoring Station was officially installed by the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment (DECCE) at the Speyside High School, Tobago, last Thursday, June 5.

According to a press release from the THA, the initiative aims to monitor gases such as Hydrogen Sulfide and Ammonia, which are emitted during the decomposition of sargassum seaweed and can pose health risks such as nausea, respiratory issues, and eye or skin irritation.

The station will provide near-real-time data to support early detection and response to harmful gas concentrations. It will also benefit students by giving them access to live environmental data for use in school-based research projects.

“This installation is part of a broader effort to protect public health and the environment across Tobago, with additional stations planned for Belle Garden, John Dial, Scarborough, and Lambeau/Petit Trou,” the THA said. 

