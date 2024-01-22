‘Satan’ on multiple charges after allegedly going berserk in Sp Town Loop Jamaica

Multiple charges have been laid against 33-year-old Keron Daley, otherwise called ‘Iron’ or ‘Satan’, a loader man of Thompson Pen, Beacon Hill, St Catherine, in relation to an incident on Burke Road, Spanish Town in the parish on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Daley has been charged with robbery with aggravation, extortion, assault at common law, malicious destruction of property, and being armed with an offensive weapon.

Reports are that about 7:30 pm, Daley and another man got into a heated argument, during which Daley stabbed at the now complainant with a ratchet knife.

He then reportedly stabbed the two front tyres of the man’s Toyota Wish motorcar, then took $30,000 from the man’s vehicle.

On Saturday, January 20, Daley was arrested and charged.

A court date is being finalised for him.