Saucy Santana Clown DJ Akademiks Over 6ix9ine’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims

Saucy Santana gets under DJ Akademik’s skin and is calling him out over a claim made by Jade that he and 6ix9ine had been in a relationship for a long time. The podcast host has long been friends with 69, and he even said that the Brooklyn rapper had a crush on him in 2018.

In the last week, 6ix9ine’s ex-girlfriend Jade popped up with the most random claim that she broke up with the “Trollz” rapper because he and Akademiks have been sexually involved for a long time.

However, DJ Akademiks has since addressed the claims made by Jade, who also threatened that she had video proof to support her claim. “So first and foremost, if you’re looking for the obvious, me and 6ix9ine has never ever been anything but friends like any other two dudes,” DJ Akademiks said while insisting he is not gay. “I’m not gay. Like, it actually bothers me. These are the things that bother me the most.

6ix9ine and Akademiks

Now, Saucy Santana is blowing up the rumor, calling out Akademiks for being quiet. The two have been beefing for weeks now, with the “Material Gworllll” rapper threatening Akademiks with sexual violence after he offloaded various homophobic comments at him.

The beef might still be ongoing, as Santana asked for a response from Akademiks.

“Akademiks get your a$$ on Twitch b**ch, they out here saying you f**king menz. Batty Barbarian! So get you’re a$$ up on the internet, let’s hear it. I ain’t got no coochie for you but clear your name,” Santana said in a video posted to Instagram.

Big AK has been biding his time but has not said a peep about the allegations, and neither has 6ix9ine.

The two rappers seemingly shared a friendship that superseded 6ix9ine’s jail stint for racketeering in 2019. The rapper had cut a deal with federal prosecutors, which saw him being sent away for two years. This, however, led to a significant fallout in the hip-hop industry, as many viewed him as a snitch.

Despite the damage to his hip-hop persona, DJ Akademiks was one of the few people who constantly posted and gave Tekashi coverage after he was released from jail.