Sav-la-Mar mayor concerned about post-Beryl aid to parish’s farmers

Describes as ‘completely false’ claims that WMC received money to provide care packages

Savanna-la-Mar Mayor and Chairman of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC), Danree Delancy, has raised concerns about the purported lack of aid being rendered to the parish’s farmers in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

Delancy has also denied reports that the municipal corporation received funds to provide care packages to persons who were affected by Beryl in the parish.

In addressing Thursday’s monthly meeting of the WMC, the mayor claimed that farmers who lost crops during the passage of Beryl in July, are yet to receive any form of assistance.

“To date, I’ve got a lot of complaints from residents of Westmoreland who were affected, (and) who suffered damages at the hands of Beryl, that they are still to get any form of Hurricane Beryl relief, and most of these complaints are from farmers,” said Delancy.

He elaborated that, “I don’t want to speak anything that is not true, but to the best of my knowledge, as far as I know, I don’t know of one farmers (group) that has received any assistance in Westmoreland.”

On another issue, Delancy said the municipal corporation has not received any relief packages to offer aid to persons who were affected by Beryl.

“… It has been out there in the public space that the municipal corporation got money to provide care packages. This is completely false, erroneous, nutten nuh guh suh!” Delancy insisted.

The mayor said he remains confident that Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, will disburse funds to the municipal corporation to render assistance to residents still reeling from Beryl.

