Savanna-la-Mar cops bag assorted rounds of ammunition in mid-day raid Loop Jamaica

Law enforcers from the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station seized several rounds of ammunition during a targeted raid on Segree Street in the Westmoreland capital on Friday, May 26.

Reports are that between 12 noon and 1pm, a targeted raid was conducted in the area, during which an abandon motorcar was searched and the following were recovered:

Eighty-six (86) 5.56 cartridgesForty-nine (49) 9mm cartridgesTen (10) twelve gauge cartridgesFive (5) .38 rounds of ammunitionOne (1) M16 magazine.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.