SBAJ pays tribute to R. Danny Williams Loop Jamaica

The Small Business Association of Jamaica (SBAJ) has described the late businessman and philanthropist R. Danny Williams as a close friend of the organization who was instrumental in its formation.

Williams, who died on September 16, had arranged for the long-term lease for the current SBAJ headquarters at Trafalgar Road. The SBAJ was registered in 1974 to foster the growth and development of businesses and professional groups.

The organization represents the entire small and micro business sector and provides a wide range of services to ensure their continued success.

President of the SBAJ, Michael Leckie, said Williams has left a legacy that will continue to serve small and micro business owners for years to come.

“He was a giant of a man who has contributed tremendously to the commercial and business landscape of Jamaica. The SBAJ has truly benefited from this visionary who was selfless and committed to nation-building,” he said.

Leckie said Williams assisted the SBAJ in organising their first small business fair. Since then, several such fairs have been hosted to expose small business owners to a wide range of experts with the necessary resources to help them grow their businesses.

Williams, who served as the Minister of Industry and Commerce between 1977 and 1980, also guided the formation of the National Development Foundation of Jamaica (NDFJ). This non-profit lending organisation has provided training, and other support services for small business owners over the years.

“As a successful businessman, he mentored many small business owners, and his passion and dedication to seeing businesses grow were very evident to those he interacted with at the SBAJ,” Leckie said.

The SBAJ commemorated the contribution of Williams by naming a training centre after him.