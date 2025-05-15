‘Scam Done, Justice A Run’ initiative bearing fruit in St James

The ‘Scam Done, Justice A Run’ initiative that was launched on Thursday, June 5 by the Anti-Lottery Scam Task Force at the Area One Police Headquarters in St James, is already yielding success. More than a dozen individuals have been arrested and over $27 million seized during anti-lottery scamming operations carried out across the parish.

The operations were conducted in several St James communities, including Bogue Village, Rhyne Park, Rose Mount and areas in and around the city of Montego Bay. The coordinated efforts involved members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) various units, including Special Operations, the Financial Investigations Division (FID), and the Fusion Centre.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Dave Brown, who heads the Anti-Lottery Scam Unit based at the Area One Headquarters, several electronic devices — including laptops and cell phones — along with lottery scamming paraphernalia such as lead sheets, were seized.

Money, equipment and documents believed to be relative to lottery scamming that were seized in St James last week.

Brown added that a number of high-end motor vehicles, including three Mercedes-Benz, three BMWs, three Toyota Crowns, a Mark X, and a Toyota Voxy, were also seized during the operations.

The senior cop explained that criminals often attempt to conceal their illicit gains through pop-up car marts. However, he emphasised that the JCF, through the Financial Investigations Division, is committed to tracing the origins of the relevant funds and dismantling the financial networks behind criminal activities.

“These criminals normally try to hide their money by funnelling them through these pop-up car marts. And we intend to use our investigative arms within the JCF, that’s the Financial Investigation Division and the (wider) JCF, to try to trace these monies and to see their origin, because we intend to take the finance from these criminal activities,” said Brown.

He made it clear that the initiative will be ongoing as the Lotto Scam Task Force continues to contribute to the reduction in crime that is being enjoyed in St James, the Area One Police Network, and across Jamaica.

“So this initiative is aimed at taking out the finances out of crime. Lotto scamming has been contributing to a number of gang activities which lead to murder and shooting. So we intend to be relentless in our fight against these scam bags, for them to really find more ethical and moral means of making a living, and in an effort of developing our country,” Brown stated.

“So we will be relentless in our fight, and we intend to make our contribution in terms of the maintenance of the reduction of crime right across Jamaica. The (Police) High Command is fully on board and in support of our efforts, and we intend to maintain that and to see to further reductions in our fight against these criminals and these so-called scam bags who continue to support criminal activities,” he added.