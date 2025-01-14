Scammers impersonating the police commissioner

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is alerting the public to an ongoing scam involving an individual or individuals impersonating the Commissioner of Police on WhatsApp.

The fraudster(s) attempt to engage unsuspecting individuals in conversation on the messaging app, and then request urgent assistance in purchasing items for an important cause while insisting on

confidentiality.

If attempts are made to call the number, the scammer claims that the Commissioner is in a meeting and unable to take the call.

The JCF wishes to make it clear that neither the Commissioner of Police nor any other member of the Constabulary would solicit financial or other assistance in this manner.

We urge the public to exercise vigilance and be wary of online scams. If you receive such a message or any other suspicious request, do not engage.

Instead, report the incident to the police immediately.

For official updates and information, follow the JCF’s verified communication channels.

If you suspect fraud, report it to the Fraud Squad at (876) 922-2374 or contact Crime Stop at 311, Police Emergency at 119, or the NIB Tip Line at 811.

The JCF is committed to protecting citizens from fraudulent schemes and urges everyone to remain cautious online.