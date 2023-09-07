Schedule for Jamaicans at Brussels Diamond League on Friday Loop Jamaica

Shericka Jackson is set to target Florence Griffith-Joyner’s long-standing 200m world record, which has stood for 35 years, during the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday. This event marks the penultimate fixture on the Diamond League calendar.

“At the world championships I was so close,” the Jamaican said at a press conference on Thursday in Brussels. “Coach and I have spoken and we are going after (the record) this year. I hope to get it (Friday).”

The 29-year-old Jackson stormed to the second fastest time in history – 21.41 seconds – in winning her second consecutive world 200m title last month in Budapest, Hungary.

The late Florence Griffith Joyner set the world mark of 21.34 at the 1988 Olympic Games.

Jackson said if she breaks the record on Friday, it will “ease a little pressure” around the Diamond League Final on September 16-17 in Eugene.

Below is schedule for Jamaican athletes (the schedule is in Jamaica time)

Women’s 400m – 1:04 pmCandice McLeod

Women’s 100m – 1:36 pmNatasha MorrisonShashalee ForbesElaine Thompson-Herah

Women’s triple jump – 1:41 pmShanieka RickettsKimberly Williams

Women’s 400m hurdles – 1:46 pmAndrenette KnightRushell ClaytonJanieve Rushell

Women’s 200m – 2:09 pmShericka Jackson

Men’s 400m 2:53 pmRusheen McDonald