Schedule for Jamaicans at Brussels Diamond League on Friday Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Shericka Jackson will target the 35-year-old women’s 200m world record set by the late Florence Griffith Joyner

Loop Sports

3 hrs ago

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica celebrates winning the women’s 200m at the World Athletics Diamond League meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, August 31, 2023. (Philipp Schmidli/Keystone via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Shericka Jackson is set to target Florence Griffith-Joyner’s long-standing 200m world record, which has stood for 35 years, during the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday. This event marks the penultimate fixture on the Diamond League calendar.

“At the world championships I was so close,” the Jamaican said at a press conference on Thursday in Brussels. “Coach and I have spoken and we are going after (the record) this year. I hope to get it (Friday).”

The 29-year-old Jackson stormed to the second fastest time in history – 21.41 seconds – in winning her second consecutive world 200m title last month in Budapest, Hungary.

The late Florence Griffith Joyner set the world mark of 21.34 at the 1988 Olympic Games.

Jackson said if she breaks the record on Friday, it will “ease a little pressure” around the Diamond League Final on September 16-17 in Eugene.

Below is schedule for Jamaican athletes (the schedule is in Jamaica time)

Women’s 400m – 1:04 pmCandice McLeod

Women’s 100m – 1:36 pmNatasha MorrisonShashalee ForbesElaine Thompson-Herah

Women’s triple jump – 1:41 pmShanieka RickettsKimberly Williams

Women’s 400m hurdles – 1:46 pmAndrenette KnightRushell ClaytonJanieve Rushell

Women’s 200m – 2:09 pmShericka Jackson

Men’s 400m 2:53 pmRusheen McDonald

