Schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final in Zurich Loop Jamaica

1 hrs ago

Shericka Jackson (left) put an end to the streak of victories and sub-10.70 runs by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (right) last weekend in Brussels. However, the five-time world champion is still the big favourite to secure another Diamond Trophy in Zurich today but Jackson will no doubt be her toughest rival once again.

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season ends on Thursday with the final day of the two-day meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

The world’s best athletes are competing for Diamond trophies, top $30,000 prizes and wildcard entries to the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.

13 Jamaicans will be in the hunt on the final day of the season.

See below the schedule for Jamaicans.

Women’s triple jump final- 10:35 amShanieka Ricketts

Women’s 400m final – 12:04 pmStephenie-Ann McPhersonCandice McLeod

Women’s 100m hurdles final – 12:25 pmBritany Anderson

Men’s 110m hurdles final – 12:52 pmHansle ParchmentRasheed Broadbell

Women’s 100m final – 1:23 pmNatasha MorrisonShericka JacksonShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Men’s 100m final – 1:49 pmYohan Blake

Women’s 400m hurdles final – 1:59 pmJanieve RussellRushell Clayton

Women’s 800m final – 2:19 pmNatoya Goule

Women’s 200m final – 2:42 pmShericka Jackson

