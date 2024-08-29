School authorities advised to institute COVID -19 safeguards

·7 min read
School authorities advised to institute COVID -19 safeguards
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams (second right), interacts with National Secondary Students’ Council (NSSC) executives during Wednesday’s (August 28) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House. From left are Public Relations Officer, Jamoy Pitter; President, Laurel Williams; and Treasurer, Chelsea Moulton.

Principals, school nurses and other members of school management  are being urged to institute COVID-19 safeguards when the 2024/25 academic year starts on September 2.

The call comes from Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, after recent data indicated a high transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among the population.

“We are asking our principals and our school nurses to be particularly vigilant. While there’s not a mandate for mask wearing or distancing…, we note the Ministry of Health’s concern for us to be aware and continue to do those things that we did during COVID,”  Williams said yesterday at the post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Williams said the safety, health and security of students and stakeholders are of paramount importance.

“We are encouraging schools, and we will be soliciting help to ensure that there are enough hygiene and sanitation supplies, including masks, hand sanitisers [and] disinfectants,” she added.

She said schools will be equipped with disaster-preparedness kits, inclusive of first-aid supplies, batteries and flashlights.

“Our Guidance and Counselling Unit has partnered with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to provide increased access to guidance counsellors to help students, staff and parents cope with any particular issue related to the hurricane and other difficulty and unfortunate circumstances that they might have been experiencing,” she said, pointing out that, to date, there are 1,047 guidance counsellors across Jamaica.

