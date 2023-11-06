School bus conductor accused of raping student now gone to High Court Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
School bus conductor accused of raping student now gone to High Court Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Men linked to deadly attacks, robberies in Manchester held by cops

JPs urged to help foster a more peaceful society

Train Jamaican workers for the export market, says Montague

St Catherine higgler arrested after cops find gun in vehicle

Bringing all 2,319 early childhood institutions up to standard

Transforming Education: $8.5-billion plan to revamp teachers’ colleges

Pharmacy owner, worker fined for selling expired drugs to pharmacist

Bail extended for woman who set house on fire in St Elizabeth

Gov’t working towards getting more informal workers into NIS

Newsmaker: From rags to riches to controversy; Gully Bop departs

Monday Nov 06

21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

13 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A school bus conductor who is charged with allegedly raping a female student earlier this year, is to appear in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court in March of next year. 

Deswayne Patricks, a resident of Braes River, St Elizabeth, had his case transferred to the High Court after a committal hearing in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday.

The accused, who is charged with rape and grevious sexual assault, had his bail extended until March 4, 2024.

Reports are that about 2:30 pm on May 3, 2023, Patricks allegedly dragged the female student to the back of a bus, where he sexually assaulted her. 

The matter was reported to the police, and a probe was launched.

Patricks was subsequently apprehended and later charged with the offences stemming from the incident.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Angelo Mathews first batter timed out in international cricket

Jamaica News

Men linked to deadly attacks, robberies in Manchester held by cops

Jamaica News

JPs urged to help foster a more peaceful society

More From

Sport

Navasky Anderson takes bronze in 800m at Pan American Games

National 800-metre record holder Navasky Anderson clinched the bronze medal in the event on the final day of athletics competition at the 19th Pan American Games at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prá

Jamaica News

Teacher exposes US children to Jamaican culture through music

See also

Ads, revival and reggae songs top the list

Sport

Jaheel Hyde wins Jamaica’s first gold medal at Pan Am Games

Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde won the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 19th Pan American Games inside the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile on Friday.
Hyde took the vic

Jamaica News

Man shot by off-duty cop during ‘heated’ dispute in Trelawny

A man was fatally shot by an off-duty policeman during a dispute at a nightclub in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Saturday.
The deceased is 25-year-old Adju Hall of Scarlett Hall in the parish.
Reports

Sport

Hydel shock JC in Manning Cup quarterfinals; KC and Mona draw 1-1

Defending champion Jamaica College (JC) were stunned by Hydel High on the opening day of quarterfinal actions in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Saturday.
Last year’s runners-u

Sport

Shericka and Sha’Carri nominated for World Athletics Fair Play Award

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA are among six athletes who have been nominated for the World Athletics International Fair Play Award.
Both sprinters were jointly sel

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols