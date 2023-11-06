School bus conductor accused of raping student now gone to High Court Loop Jamaica

A school bus conductor who is charged with allegedly raping a female student earlier this year, is to appear in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court in March of next year.

Deswayne Patricks, a resident of Braes River, St Elizabeth, had his case transferred to the High Court after a committal hearing in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday.

The accused, who is charged with rape and grevious sexual assault, had his bail extended until March 4, 2024.

Reports are that about 2:30 pm on May 3, 2023, Patricks allegedly dragged the female student to the back of a bus, where he sexually assaulted her.

The matter was reported to the police, and a probe was launched.

Patricks was subsequently apprehended and later charged with the offences stemming from the incident.