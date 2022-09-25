Schoolboy hospitalised after being hit by pickup truck in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

A motorist was warned for possible prosecution following an incident in which his pickup truck hit a primary school student along the Albion main road in St Thomas on Friday.

The boy remains hospitalised in stable condition.

The details of the incident are sketchy, but it is understood that the boy was on his way from school on Friday.

He was reportedly playing with other students when he ran into the path of the pickup truck and sustained head injuries.

The boy was subsequently transported to the hospital.

The pickup truck driver reportedly went to the Yallahs Police Station to report the matter.

He was subsequently questioned and warned for possible prosecution.

The police are probing the development.