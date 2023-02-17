Schoolboy stabbed in St John’s as youth violence escalates

Black Immigrant Daily News

NEWSCO: A schoolboy was stabbed yesterday afternoon in the middle of St John’s, shocking passersby and leaving the child nursing wounds to his back.

Eyewitness Johnny Jno-Baptiste told Observer the incident occurred just after students were dismissed from classes on Thursday.

“I was on High Street and there were dozens of students coming down the road. All of them had on their uniform,” he recalled.

“One student had a knife in his hand and pierced another one. They came galloping down the street and the one that was stabbed had a pair of scissors in his hand.

“I called him and he came to me and I was asking him what happened to him, and of course he was in profanity at the other person who ran down Corn Alley.”

Jno-Baptiste said the boy didn’t appear to want his help, adding that fellow students gathered around the injured child.

Police were approached for comment. Spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas said he would look into the matter to verify if an official report had been made.

Violence between schoolchildren has been a major issue in recent months. Much of it is said to have been perpetrated by gangs which include children as young as 13. Photos on social media of youngsters posing with weapons and announcing other children as their next targets have sparked widespread alarm.

Many residents have taken to social media to express their frustration and plead with parents to take charge of their children.

Safety in schools has also been a grave concern for teachers and is among a litany of issues they are currently urging education officials to address.

NewsAmericasNow.com