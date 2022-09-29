Schoolgirl killed in fight at Kingston Technical High identified Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Schoolgirl killed in fight at Kingston Technical High identified
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Schoolgirl killed in fight at Kingston Technical High identified

42 minutes ago

A section of the compound at Kingston Technical High School on Hanover Street in Kingston, where two schoolgirls were involved in a fight on Thursday, one of whom has since died.

The schoolgirl killed during a fight with a peer at Kingston Technical High School on Hanover Street in the capital city on Thursday afternoon has been identified.

She is 16-year-old Michion Campbell.

Her schoolmate, who is alleged to have inflicted the deadly wounds, is a 17-year-old girl. She is now in police custody.

According to the police report, Michion and the fellow grade 11 student were at school when a dispute developed between them just before 3pm.

It is alleged that they were both injured in the fight, with Michion receiving stab wounds to her neck and face.

They were both taken to the hospital where Michion succumbed to her injuries, and the other schoolgirl was treated and released to the custody of the police.

