Schools across Jamaica ordered closed on Friday Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
… Education ministry monitoring situation amid tropical storm watch

8 hrs ago

All schools across Jamaica have been ordered closed on Friday due to the tropical storm watch that is now in effect for the island.

The Ministry of Education and Youth issued the directive late Thursday, saying that the decision was taken to prioritise the safety of students and staff as significant rainfall that may lead to flooding is anticipated and this may compromise their safety as they journey to school and back home.

The ministry said it will continue to closely monitor the advisories from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

All regional directors, school boards and principals of public and private educational institutions were instructed by the ministry to activate the Education in Emergency Plan to support the continuity of learning and to ensure students are actively engaged.

“This will require schools to transition to the remote/online modality for teaching and learning activities for the day,” the ministry said.

It added hat students without access to the Internet or computers should be given assignments in their workbooks or textbooks to minimise the disruptions to their learning plan.

The ministry also advised administrators of schools that are shelters to make arrangements to coordinate access and manage shelter activities in case the need arises.

