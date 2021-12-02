Schools are ‘havens’ for infectious agents — doc | Loop Jamaica

Acknowledging that the school community is a great haven for infectious agents, Dr Carleene Grant-Davis of The Paediatric Centre says there was a sharp decline in infectious diseases among children when schools were shuttered to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“When children are close to each other, they touch, they hug, and so they spread infectious agents among themselves,” she told Loop News.

Halting face-to-face classes and imposing lockdowns kept children away from each other, resulting in the decline in infectious cases in children, the consultant paediatrician said.

Pointing out that prevention of infectious diseases is an individual responsibility, watch as Dr Grant-Davis talks about infectious diseases, COVID-19, and changes necessary to keep childhood illnesses at a minimum as more students go back to the classroom.