Schools closed in Tobago as adverse weather continues

The Division of Education, Research and Technology (DERTech) has decided to dismiss all schools across Tobago.

In a statement, DERTech said the move was in the best interest of all students and staff as the island continues to be impacted by adverse weather.

“Although some schools with isolated events were dismissed earlier, out of an abundance of caution, the curriculum has been suspended with immediate effect for all schools under DERTech’s purview,” the Division stated.

It took note of advice received from the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) regarding the Yellow Level Adverse Weather Alert, as conditions are expected to intensify.

DERTech said students sitting the CAPE MOB examinations will be allowed to continue writing their exams as scheduled. The TTNLA exams have been postponed and will be rescheduled to a date to be announced.

Parents and guardians have been advised to make the necessary arrangements to collect their children as soon as possible to ensure their safety. DERTech said maxi taxi concessionaires have already been advised to take students home.

The Division said it continues to closely monitor the weather conditions and will issue further advisories if necessary. It urged people to stay tuned to weather updates from TEMA, and advised that in the case of emergencies or to report incidents, to contact 211.