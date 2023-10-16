Schools in focus as St Ann Health Department steps up dengue fight Loop Jamaica

With an increase in suspected, presumed or confirmed cases of dengue fever recorded in St Ann, the parish’s health department is continuing its multi-pronged approach in the fight against the mosquito-borne disease, especially at schools in the parish.

Medical Officer of Health for St Ann, Dr Tamika Henry, told a meeting of the St Ann Municipal Corporation (SAMC) on Thursday that as of October 8, the parish had recorded 62 suspected dengue cases, four presumed cases, and 14 confirmed cases.

She said 71 per cent of all the cases fell in the age group of five to 14 years old.

As a result of that overall finding, special focus has been placed on inspecting the parish’s schools for mosquito-breeding sites.

Still, the St Ann Health Department says it has not neglected the general inspection of other premises in the parish.

“We were able to inspect 349 premises. The numbers here doesn’t add up because we have some additional premises we visited; police stations and so on,” said Henry.

“But for our schools – and that has been a very significant focus for us because of the fact that we know that this is where we have seen a lot of our cases – we were able to inspect 72 schools, 61 churches, 46 health facilities, our tyre shops, as well as our garages,” she outlined.

“Now with regards to our adulticidal sessions, we were able to do sessions in Moneague, Faith’s Pen, St Ann’s Bay, Priory… and quite a few other areas we were able to cover, and we are trying to see how we can increase on our number of fogging activities,” stated Henry.

Meanwhile, the medical officer assured councillors that the St Ann Health Department continues to ramp up its overall efforts to bring the parish’s dengue cases under control by both searching for and eradicating mosquito-breeding sites.