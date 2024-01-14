Schools to conduct earthquake safety drills January 17 Loop Jamaica

Schools across Jamaica are expected to conduct earthquake safety drills on Wednesday, January 17, which will be observed as Earthquake Awareness Day in Schools.

A bulletin issued by the Ministry of Education and Youth stated that the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) will launch the Earthquake Awareness Campaign on January 14, 2024, under the theme ‘Drop, Cover, Hold, Earthquake Readiness Is Within Our Control’, with aseries of activities scheduled until January 31.

The ministry has advised school administrators to use the day to improve their schools’ preparedness levels.

The exercise will involve employees, teachers, and students protecting themselves by using the ‘drop, cover and hold on’ safety procedure during a simulated earthquake alarm.

The ODPEM will host a press launch for this year’s Earthquake Awareness Campaign at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel on Tuesday, January 16, starting at 10 am.

Earthquake Awareness Displays will also be mounted at Parish Libraries across the island on that day.

On Thursday, January 18, private- and public-sector entities are encouraged to conduct earthquake safety drills.

Meanwhile, the ODPEM will be engaging in a drill to highlight its response/readiness to an earthquake, on Friday, January 19.

The ODPEM will also host an earthquake symposium at the Four Seasons Hotel in Kingston, to discuss the entity’s preparedness for seismic events.

This will be held on January 24.

Activities for the ODPEM Earthquake Awareness 2024 Campaign will culminate with a Road Show on Wednesday, January 31. This exchange will provide an opportunity for questions and answers on disaster events with members of the public.