Schools to stick to online mode on Tuesday as bad weather persists Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Education has advised that based on the unstable weather conditions that are still affecting the island, all schools should remain in the remote/online mode of learning, with face-to-face classes taking place only where conditions are deemed to be safe to do so.

On Sunday, the ministry advised that schools in the eastern parishes of St Thomas, Portland and St Mary should remain closed on Monday, but that directive has now been extended to the entire island.

The ministry, in its latest statement on Monday night, said its advice is based on the latest update from the Meteorological Office that “…unstable weather conditions are expected to remain across the island…(with) showers and thunderstorms to continue across the parishes into Tuesday afternoon.”

“As was previously advised, boards and principals should continue to exercise caution in determining the operations of schools for Tuesday, September 27,” the ministry said while pointing school administrators to Bulletin-133/2022, entitled ‘Severe Weather Alert’, which it said provides additional guidance for schools.

The ministry is advising school administrators to continue to use their communication channels to inform parents, students and staff, and to provide updates on the operations of schools based on their local situation.

“All staff and parents should exercise their best judgement, paying special attention to self-care and safety in all circumstances,” the ministry said.

The island has been affected by heavy rains associated with Hurricane Ian since Saturday. Widespread flooding has been reported in several parishes, including homes and businesses, and numerous roads have been rendered impassable.