SCI cumulative redeemable preference share offer open for subscription Loop Jamaica

Sygnus Credit Investments (SCI)has announced that its Dual Currency Cumulative Redeemable Preference Share Offer is now open for subscriptions. The offer totals US$20 million and J$800 million across three classes of preference shares.

Participants, existing JMMB clients, can submit their applications through JMMB’s Moneyline platform while non-JMMB clients can submit their applications on the newly launched JMMB Moneyline IPO platform.

Allocations of the Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares will be determined on a first-come-first-served basis, based on the time of receipt of the subscription. The three available classes in the offering are detailed below:

The minimum subscription for each class is as follows: US$500 Preference Shares for Class E, US$500 Preference Shares for Class D and J$50,000 JMD Preference Shares for Class C.

The net funds garnered through the preference share offering will be strategically invested and retained in tailor-made credit instruments primarily issued by medium-sized firms.

This diverse investment approach encompasses various sectors, such as manufacturing, distribution, financial services, energy, industrial, construction, transportation, infrastructure, and business services.

Sygnus Capital Limited is the lead arranger and JMMB Securities Limited is the lead broker and co-arranger of this offer.