SCJ Holdings set to complete Bernard Lodge land divestment this year Loop Jamaica

The SCJ Holdings Limited (SCJH) is expected to complete the divestment of lands for housing, commercial and mixed use as well as light industrial blocks under the Greater Bernard Lodge Development Master Plan (GBLDMP) during fiscal year 2024/25.

The entity will also be exploring and undertaking specific strategies to complete the establishment of an agricultural zone in the master plan.

Details of these and other related programmed engagements are outlined in the Jamaica Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the Fiscal Year ending March 2025.

Meanwhile, the SCJH will seek to ramp up its efforts to maximise the amount of former sugar lands leased for productive activities to support economic growth, entrepreneurship and job creation.

The entity will assess its current lease portfolio to identify the most efficient options for use of its lands and consider renegotiating leases, as needed, to maximise land utilisation.

It is anticipated that these efforts will result in an additional 4,000 acres of land being leased for productive activities during the fiscal year.

To facilitate the government’s drive to promote food security, SCJH will, during 2024/25, pursue construction/rehabilitation of 5.5 kilometres of farm roads.

This will be in addition to 13 kilometres that were rehabilitated during the last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, SCJH, in collaboration with other government stakeholders, will continue to promote and facilitate community regularisation in sugar-dependent areas.

The entity estimates that 400 titles will be distributed to residents in the community of Clifton in St Catherine this year.

In July 2009, SCJH was given the responsibility of completing the divestment of Government of Jamaica (GOJ) sugar assets.

The entity is also tasked with fulfilling the GOJ’s contractual obligations as outlined in various sales and purchase agreements, following the completion of the sugar companies’ divestment.

Other major responsibilities include the management of lands located in several sugar-dependent communities, relocation of displaced sugar workers, data archiving, social welfare services, and the monitoring of new investors in the implementation of the business plans.