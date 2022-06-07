Scores benefit from Sandals Resorts community development efforts | Loop Jamaica

Nearly 200 volunteers from Sandals and Beaches Resorts partnered in alignment with the group’s 2022 community give-back efforts.

Under the theme Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness, the volunteers ventured into towns and districts across Jamaica to spearhead projects in aid of community development.

Together, the team managed to establish recreational areas, tackled painting and soft upgrades of buildings and many other refurbishing activities, all in an effort to positively impact schools, hospitals, police stations and the scores of community residents they serve.

Landscaping supervisor at Sandals Negril, Neressa Haughton (C), was elated to pass on her gardening knowledge to Kendal Primary school students Tianna Brown (R) and Keitha Stewart (L), other students present on the day also assisted in the paintwork. (Photos: Contributed)

Forty team members from Sandals and Beaches Negril took on the task to create a peace garden for the students of Kendal Primary School in Hanover.

Dedicated to designing a space outside of the classroom where students can relax, study, socialise and participate in outdoor class sessions; the group of workers planted trees, and flowers, installed benches and painted the exterior wall of the newly built garden and several of the school’s classrooms.

A number of the school’s students who were on hand to assist were also trained by the Sandals and Beaches Negril landscaping teams on how they too could further improve and maintain the green spaces.

“Today I learnt how to take a plant out of its pot and replant it into the earth. It was fun to learn how to properly dig the soil and use the shovel to ensure the plant was secure,” shared Grade 3 student Jayden Brown.

The principal of the Kendal Primary School, Karlene Wallace was thrilled with the work carried out by the Negril team.

Central Basic School’s Principal Esmine Richards-Peterkin (C) joined team members from Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean for a photo-op. (Contributed)

“We were pleased to have Sandals and Beaches Negril here with us spearheading this project. They have planted flowers, and fruit trees and have given the school a major facelift. The classrooms can be really humid at times, so this was a well-needed space for the students where they can sit and socialize and even have classes.”

Meanwhile, in Westmoreland, approximately 35 Sandals South Coast volunteers and 10 police officers of varied ranks joined hearts and efforts to carry out the mission Mek Jamaica Cris’ and Clean by beautifying the Bluefields Police Station.

The undertaking began two days prior, with the resort’s engineering team carrying out preparatory works to include power washing the facility.

The full volunteer team painted the exterior of the building, patio and reception areas in vibrant blue and white.

A follow-up visit will see further works including wall repair and restoration of grillwork as well as the refurbishing of office furniture.

Sandals Ochi Beach Resort Hotel Manager Gary Holgate shows off his skills as he paints the door jamb on the administrative block at the St Ann’s Bay General Hospital. (Contributed)

District Sergeant Kadine Berry, station manager of the Bluefield’s Police Station stated, “In preparation for the project, we spent some time trying to contemplate what project we could undertake in alignment with this year’s mission. We didn’t have to think for too long as we got a welcomed call from the team at Sandals South Coast, proposing a facelift for our station. We have needed some improvements for quite some time now so this was like answered prayers and at the end of the day, we truly feel ‘cris and clean’. It warmed my heart to see the collaborative work of the team from Sandals as well as the police officers stationed here coming together to see this through. We are truly grateful.”

Over in the Ocho Rios region, more than 70 team members from the Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, Sandals Royal Plantation and Beaches Ocho Rios journeyed to the St Ann’s Bay Hospital for their “Labour of Love” project.

The team impacted the health facility with much-needed landscaping activities, and painting and provided volunteers for the major blood drive event for the parish.

The hospital’s CEO Dennis Morgan sang praises for the team and the tasks that they had completed.

“The hospital has received a much-needed facelift with the painting to the interior and exterior of the main administration building along with the adjoining building, but also the volunteers created a picturesque green space for those we serve as well as the staff here,” Morgan shared.

“Being able to see the team from all three resorts donning the painting garb, tilling the soil, beautifying the facility with evergreen plants as well as donating blood to our blood drive was a herculean effort by the management and staff of Sandals and Beaches resorts. The landscape work done by the team is something that we were much in need of and this will help improve the beauty of the facility and add to the aesthetic of the hospital,” Morgan added.

A patient at the facility, Charmaine Holness shared her satisfaction with the work carried out by the landscaping team.

“I come here on a regular basis and to see the transformation that was done in such a short time by the Sandals and Beaches team is amazing. This area is somewhere where patients or visitors can sit and be at peace with nature and to see these hard-working men and women transform this place is refreshing. This place has been transformed into an oasis for patients and staff at the hospital,” Holness added.

Not to be outdone, scores of team members from the Sandals Resorts in the Montego Bay region joined together to beautify the Central Basic School of Norwood St James.

The team managed to give the grounds, classrooms and amenities a well-needed makeover to much gratitude from the school’s principal Mrs Esmine Richards-Peterkin.

“I am extremely elated that Sandals has continued to help us, the conditions were really poor because of COVID and less than ideal for face to face learning. Sandals have always been there for us; from donating our roof many years back to helping us today on Labour Day. Myself and the children of this school really appreciate it,” Richards-Peterkin noted.

Sandals Montego Bay’s Hotel Manager Anna-Kay Wholas was ecstatic about the region’s activity sharing, “we are truly elated at the outcome of all our community projects. Today was just a fraction of our community involvement and we intend to continue playing our part in developing our communities. At Sandals, we pledge to enhance our communities and that was on full display today – teamwork truly makes the dream work.”