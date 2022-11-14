Scores of commuters left stranded as taxi operators pull service Loop Jamaica

“A number of commuters in and around downtown Kingston say they have been left stranded as strike action by scores of transport operators begins to take effect.

The operators on Sunday afternoon voted to support a move to withdraw their services islandwide for three days, starting Monday, after the Government failed to grant a traffic ticket amnesty as requested.

The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) held a meeting at Half-Way-Tree Primary School and 99 per cent of the attendees voted to go ahead with the withdrawal of their service.

And hours after that decision commuters say they are seeing the effects.

“I have been standing here from morning and yet to get any form of transportation,” said one female security guard in the Parade area of downtown, Kingston.

She was not alone.

“Because of the transport operators pulling their service my son returned home because he was unable to get transportation,” said another commuter.

And with some taxi operators deciding to pull their service, the police say they receiving reports that those operators who wish to work are being targeted by criminal elements.

There have been reports of loader men pulling passengers from vehicles of those taxi operators who have decided to work.

Police sources said two men were held in connection with the mentioned practice.