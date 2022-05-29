Scorpions frustrate Guyana Harpy Eagles to secure draw | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Scorpions held on for a draw against Guyana Happy Eagle on the fourth and final day of their fourth-round West Indies Championship fixture in Trinidad on Saturday.

Following their impressive five-wicket final day victory over defending champions Barbados Pride in round three, the batting friendly wicket at the Diego Martin Sports Complex meant Guyana Harpy Eagles bowlers were unable to get 20 Jamaica wickets fast enough to force a victory.

When the match was called off, the Scorpions were 271 for six with Derval Green not out on 10 and Aldane Thomas, four.

Guyana resumed the final day by declaring on their overnight first innings score of 584 for seven, the highest total of this 2022 season West Indies Championship. They were replying to Jamaica Scorpions’ first innings total of 393.

Trailing by 191 runs, the Scorpions led by captain and West Indies opener John Campbell and Leroy Lugg continued to make use of excellent batting conditions by sharing an opening alliance of 105 runs.

Lugg 67 from 72 balls was the aggressor in the partnership before he was dismissed to be one of left-arm orthodox spinners Veerasammy Permaul’s three wickets for the innings.

Campbell eventually fell for 98 with the score on 207 for four, just short of his seventh first class hundred. At that stage the Scorpions were just 16 runs ahead with six wickets in hand.

Campbell faced 155 balls and hit 11 fours and a six.

Paul Palmer and Alwyn Williams batted well to make sure the Scorpions secure the draw.

Palmer and Williams featured in a fifth-wicket partnership of 41 runs. The two were dismissed for 26 runs each. Palmer faced 93 balls while Williams faced 60 balls.

Green and Thomas then take the team to safety.

Final score in the match:Jamaica Scorpions 393 and 271 for six, Guyana Harpy Eagles 584 for seven declared.

Over at Queen’s Park Oval:Leeward Islands Hurricanes backed up their impressive third round victory over hosts Trinidad and Tobago Red Force with a 228-run victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes.

The Windwards resumed the final day on 127 for three with captain Kavem Hodge (25) and 2022 West Indies U19 captain Akeme Auguste (18), as they aimed to bat as long as possible to save the game, instead of attempting to chase down the mammoth 413 runs target set by the Hurricanes.

However, when Auguste fell in the second over the day bowled by Rakheem Cornwall, the Volcanoes innings quickly folded for 184. They lost their final six wickets for 67 runs in 21 overs, with Cornwall showing his international credentials and experience as a West Indies test off-spinner, to finish with a six wicket haul and impressive match figures of 11 for 106 runs.

Final scores in the match: Leeward Islands Hurricanes 333 & 252-8 declared, Windward Islands Volcanoes 173 & 184.

The other fixture in the round between Barbados Pride and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force ended on day three at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Barbados Pride convincingly won the match by an innings and 22 runs, to stay top of the table heading into next week’s final round of matches.

Final Scores in that game:Trinidad & Tobago Red Force 133 & 139; Barbados Pride 294.

Final round fixture (June 1-4)

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions at Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force vs Guyana Happy Eagles at Queen’s Park Oval

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride at Diego Martin Sports Complex