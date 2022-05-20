Scorpions in command heading into Day 3 of West Indies Championship | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Scorpions are in command against Windward Islands Volcanoes heading into Friday’s third and penultimate day of their third round fixture of the West Indies Championship in Trinidad and Tobago.

After bowling out Windward Islands Volcanoes for 137 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on day one, Jamaica Scorpions replied with a formidable total of 346 on Thursday for a first innings lead of 209. The Scorpions were 118 for four overnight.

And batting a second time, Volcanoes got 34 from veteran opener Devon Smith and an unbeaten 30 from captain Kavem Hodge, to erase some of the deficit. They will resume Friday on 101 for three, still 108 runs behind.

Earlier, Brandon King starred for Jamaica Scorpions with a century, one of three in the round so far.

King played a number of breathtaking strokes both sides of the wicket in an impressive unbeaten 119 – his third first-class century. It propelled Scorpions to their 346 all out in their first innings.

Jamie Merchant, batting at Number 10, made a robust 58 from 73 balls in an up tempo 109-run, ninth wicket stand to further deflate Volcanoes.

King showed his princely presence and hit 22 fours off 154 balls in nearly 3- 1/2 hours at the crease while Merchant hit six fours and three sixes in a career-best knock.

Left arm seamer Preston McSween (4-96) and pacer Josh Thomas (3-56) spearheaded the Volcanoes attack.

Scores in the game heading into day three are: Windward Islands Volcanoes 137 & 101-3; Jamaica Scorpions 346.

At the Queen’s Park Oval: Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Gudakesh Motie struck brilliant hundreds to punish leaders Barbados Pride.

Starting the day on 64, the left-hander Chanderpaul finished on 140 not out as Guyana Harpy Eagles piled up a massive 490-7 declared in their first innings after resuming the day on 210 for four.

Motie, more known for his steady left-arm spin, then arrived at Number 9 to showcase his prowess with a sizzling 110 from 118 balls, in a 143-run seventh wicket partnership with the determined Chanderpaul.

In reply, Barbados lost captain Kraigg Brathwaite (17) and Shamarh Brooks (2) cheaply to slip to 48 for two, trailing by 442 runs heading into Friday’s third day.

At Diego Martin Complex: Joshua Da Silva found himself among the runs, top-scoring with 65 but it was not enough to prevent hosts Trinidad & Tobago Red Force from conceding a significant first innings lead of 217 runs to Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

With the visitors eventually dismissed for 357, Red Force crashed to 140 all out, and were behind by 240 runs overall at the close, with Hurricanes on 23 without loss in their second innings.

Hurricanes were put in total command by Jeremiah Louis who first slammed 42 not out from 43 balls to energise the lower order after the visitors resumed on 308 for seven. He then produced a deadly new ball burst to send Red Force tumbling to 10 for four, going on to finish with figures of four for 32 while Colin Archibald claimed four for 27 with his lovely left-arm quick bowling.

Da Silva struck 11 fours in a 115-ball knock, posting 64 for the seventh wicket with Bryan Charles (25) to prop up the innings.

Jayden Seales continued to very impressive with finished with five for 49 in the Hurricanes first innings – his first five-for for the Red Force.

Scores in the match: Leeward Islands Hurricanes 357 & 23-0, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force 140.

After the first two rounds in February, Barbados Pride headed the six-team points standings, followed by Trinidad & Tobago Red Force.

Barbados have 42.0 points, with the home team on 38.6 points and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes rounding out the top three with 24.6 points.

Fourth on the table are Guyana Harpy Eagles on 21.4 points, followed by Windward Islands Volcanoes on 10.9 points and Jamaica Scorpions on 8.8 points, respectively.