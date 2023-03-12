Scotia more than doubles Q1 profit to $3.4 billion Loop Jamaica

Scotia Group Jamaica has more than doubled its January 2023 quarter profit to $3.4 billion in a performance buoyed by growth across all business lines and efficient operational management. For the three months ended January 2023, the financial group recorded a net income of $3.4 billion, representing an increase of $2.2 billion or 172.9 per cent over the comparative prior year period.

Audrey Tugwell Henry, President and CEO at Scotia Group Jamaica, commented: “I am very pleased to announce extremely strong results for the Scotia Group this quarter. Our results signal our customers’ confidence in us to support their financial objectives.”

Scotia’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of 25 cents per stock unit in respect of the first quarter. The dividend is payable on April 20, 2023, to stockholders on record as at March 29, 2023.

Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting on Friday, Tugwell Henry said the bank took a decision to be “constrained” in the amount it declared this quarter in light of geopolitical risks and other headwinds.

Scotia had declared 35 cents per stock unit in previous quarters.

“Being the prudent risk managers that we are, we thought it was important to pay a dividend, but we thought it was important to be somewhat constrained in Q1 given the number of uncertainties that lie ahead of us,” the CEO said.

Tugwell Henry said the institution has noted threats and comments regarding a potential recession in Jamaica’s main trading partners.

“If there’s a recession in North America, for example, that may have some impact on our operations here,” Tugwell Henry explained.

She reiterated that the group pays quarterly dividends, and the board would consider, through subsequent quarters, whether it will increase the amount based on how events unfold in the market.

“We’ve always paid quarterly dividends. That is a practice because we believe in good governance. We believe in giving back to our shareholders.”

With respect to the financial performance, Tugwell Henry highlighted that bank’s growth is a direct result of the successful execution of its “Customer First and Winning Team” strategic imperatives.

“Over the period under review, we have seen growing interest in our products and services, resulting in strong performances across business lines,” she said.

At the end of the quarter, 45 per cent of all banking customers enrolled in online platforms.

Online banking now represents the bank’s most used channel, with 39 per cent of total transactions conducted online and only two per cent within branches.

Digital sales also continue to grow and currently represent 36 per cent of total sales for the bank.

“Digital transformation remains a key differentiator for the group, and we will continue to invest in this area to maintain our competitive advantage,” Tugwell Henry said.

Scotia said it also continues to see growth in consumer and business loans due to the quality products coupled with highly competitive rates.

As such, the total loan portfolio increased by 19 per cent over the previous year. Commercial loans grew by 17 per cent versus last year.

Similarly, retail loans grew by 19 per cent year over year; Scotia Plan Loans increased by 15 per cent, and mortgage portfolio increased by 32 per cent versus the prior year.

Meanwhile, Scotia Insurance recorded a five per cent increase in gross written premiums and a 12 per cent increase in creditor life premiums year over year.

Notwithstanding the increase, the Scotia CEO said the bank sees more opportunities in this area.

“We are aware that a significant percentage of Jamaicans are either underinsured or have no insurance to protect them from unforeseen circumstances. Therefore, we continue to educate our customers on the importance and benefits of life insurance and individual retirement solutions when setting their financial objectives.”

Also during the quarter, the bank piloted its general insurance products, which include coverage for homes, home contents and automobiles through its newest subsidiary, Scotia General Insurance Agency (SGIA) which operates under the brand name – Scotia Protect.

“The pilot leveraged our experience from digital banking, and the results were highly positive,” Tugwel Henry noted.

All SGIA policies are underwritten by GK General Insurance.

“We are very confident that this new business will be highly successful,” she added.