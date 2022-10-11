Scotia named best consumer digital bank by Global Finance magazine Loop Jamaica

Scotiabank Jamaica has been named Best Consumer Digital Bank 2022 by North American publication -Global Finance Magazine.

The bank was officially recognised at the 2022 World’s Best Digital Bank Awards Ceremony on September 20 in Dubai.

Editors of Global Finance selected the finalists based on an evaluation of all entrants by a world-class panel of judges from Infosys – a global leader in consulting, technology, and outsourcing. The winner selection process was based on various criteria including strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, and evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives.

“We are very honoured to receive this award and remain steadfast in pursuing a digital strategy as we believe that this is of significant value to our customers. We began investing in digital platforms prior to the global pandemic and this strategy has been pivotal for us over the past two and a half years as we worked to maintain exemplary banking service to our customers despite the challenges. Our digital platforms are best-in-class and designed with our customers in mind and we will continue to grow and enhance our online offerings in line with their evolving needs,” shared Audrey Tugwell Henry, President, and CEO of Scotia Group.

Tugwell Henry noted that over the last 18 months there has been a 25 per cent increase in digitally active customers in Jamaica and an overall 70 per cent increase in local online transactions.

The bank also announced recent upgrades to its mobile and online banking platforms which have further expanded its capabilities.

Joseph Giarraputo, founder, and editorial director of Global Finance, stated, “With the multi-year pandemic accelerating banks’ digitalization efforts, the market has witnessed a rapid evolution in electronic offerings. Those financial institutions that best introduced new and improved products and services are being honoured as Global Finance’s World’s Best Digital Banks 2022.”

Scotiabank Jamaica celebrates this success with its counterparts in five other Caribbean territories, namely, The Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks & Caicos.

Headquartered in New York, Global Finance was founded in print in 1987. It currently has a circulation of 50,000 readers across 193 countries.

Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.