Scotia Wealth Management celebrates best int’l private bank award Loop Jamaica

Scotiabank Jamaica has received a regional award for the country’s Best International Private Bank. This esteemed recognition is one of six Euromoney Private Banking Awards received by Scotia Wealth Management. It honours banks with a global footprint that best serve the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals.

Sabrina Cooper, SVP Wealth and CEO Scotia Investments in Jamaica noted, “We are incredibly pleased to receive this esteemed award, which underscores our unwavering dedication to our clients and the excellence of our services. This achievement is a testament to our tireless pursuit of providing unparalleled financial solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients in Jamaica and beyond.”

Scotia Wealth Management said it utilises an innovative team-based approach to wealth management, considering all aspects of a client’s life including family dynamics, risk tolerance, business ventures and future aspirations.

Oral Heaven, Private Banking Centre Director at Scotiabank celebrated the win saying “We are laser-focused on adding value at every interaction and delivering responsive, effective service to each client. We are so proud that our extensive expertise and client-focused approach has been recognized by this prestigious organisation. We remain committed to innovation and ensuring ease and convenience for our clients at every step going forward.”

In addition to Jamaica’s Best International Private Bank, Scotia Wealth Management has also been recognised with the following awards in 2024:

Bahamas’ Best International Private Bank

Cayman Islands’ Best International Private Bank

Chile’s Best Private Bank for Digital Solutions

Mexico’s Best Private Bank for Digital Solutions

Canada’s Best Private Bank for Sustainability