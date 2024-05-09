Scotia Wealth Management celebrates best int’l private bank award Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Scotia Wealth Management celebrates best int’l private bank award Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Two Westmoreland men die from bizarre bike crash

PSTEB head warns of some serious implications of New Road Traffic Act

25-year-old Jamaican shot dead in Jamaica, Queens in New York

Scotia Wealth Management celebrates best int’l private bank award

Digicel takes Windward Road Primary students on literary adventure

Sygnus Real Estate completes exit of two strategic assets

Crawford rejects suggestion that lewd music fuelling school violence

Cabinet approves new primary healthcare model – Tufton

We Inspire Girls tour empowers students at Papine High

High command sends warning to gunmen on how to surrender peacefully

Thursday May 09

25°C
Business
Loop News

5 hrs ago – Updated

L-R: Audrey Tugwell Henry, President and CEO, Scotiabank, Oral Heaven, Centre Director Scotiabank Wealth Management and Sabrina Cooper, SVP Wealth and CEO Scotiabank Investments.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Scotiabank Jamaica has received a regional award for the country’s Best International Private Bank. This esteemed recognition is one of six Euromoney Private Banking Awards received by Scotia Wealth Management. It honours banks with a global footprint that best serve the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals.

Sabrina Cooper, SVP Wealth and CEO Scotia Investments in Jamaica noted, “We are incredibly pleased to receive this esteemed award, which underscores our unwavering dedication to our clients and the excellence of our services. This achievement is a testament to our tireless pursuit of providing unparalleled financial solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients in Jamaica and beyond.”

Scotia Wealth Management said it utilises an innovative team-based approach to wealth management, considering all aspects of a client’s life including family dynamics, risk tolerance, business ventures and future aspirations.

Oral Heaven, Private Banking Centre Director at Scotiabank celebrated the win saying “We are laser-focused on adding value at every interaction and delivering responsive, effective service to each client. We are so proud that our extensive expertise and client-focused approach has been recognized by this prestigious organisation. We remain committed to innovation and ensuring ease and convenience for our clients at every step going forward.”

In addition to Jamaica’s Best International Private Bank, Scotia Wealth Management has also been recognised with the following awards in 2024:

Bahamas’ Best International Private Bank

Cayman Islands’ Best International Private Bank

Chile’s Best Private Bank for Digital Solutions

Mexico’s Best Private Bank for Digital Solutions

Canada’s Best Private Bank for Sustainability

Related Articles

Business

December 6, 2022 08:44 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Two Westmoreland men die from bizarre bike crash

Jamaica News

PSTEB head warns of some serious implications of New Road Traffic Act

Jamaica News

25-year-old Jamaican shot dead in Jamaica, Queens in New York

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaica welcomes 1.7 million visitors in first 5 months of year

See also

Island on track to welcome 5 million visitors by 2025

Jamaica News

Bounty Killer opens up about major surgery, recovery journey

Dancehall veteran Rodney ‘Bounty Killer’ Price has shared a powerful testimony of resilience and faith, revealing that he underwent a major surgical procedure in May 2021 and made a remarkable recover

World News

AstraZeneca pulls its COVID-19 vaccine from the European market

The pharma giant AstraZeneca has requested that the European authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine be pulled, according to the EU medicines regulator.
In an update on the European Medicines Agency

Business

Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay sold to Spanish-owned Catalonia Hotels

The Kevin Hendrickson-led East Bay Management has announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Catalonia Hotels & Resorts to sell the property known as the Holiday Inn Resort, Monte

Jamaica News

CPFSA urges public to help locate toddler seen being abused in video

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is appealing to the public for assistance to locate a toddler who was seen being physically abused by a man in a viral video.
The disturbing

Business

Spur Trees Spices targets $2 billion in sales this year

Spur Tree Spices Jamaica Ltd has set a target of achieving $2 billion in sales this year.
The manufacturing company hosted a rebranding event and unveiled 35 new products at the offices of Jampro,

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols