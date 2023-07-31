Scotiabank and American Express unveil platinum card for Jamaicans Loop Jamaica

In a strategic move, Scotiabank is set to introduce The Platinum Card(R) from Scotiabank in metal, catering to its customers in Jamaica. The highlight of this launch is its inclusion in the prestigious American Express Merchants Network.

The collaborative efforts of American Express and Scotiabank have resulted in a significant expansion of their global relationship, with an exclusive agreement empowering Scotiabank to issue American Express(R) cards in Jamaica.

The primary focus of this joint venture is to exceed the expectations of top-tier credit card customers in the country, providing them with unmatched benefits and services, Scotiabank said.

Initially, The Platinum Card(R) from Scotiabank will be offered by invitation to qualifying Scotiabank customers.

Cardholders can enjoy a plethora of exclusive privileges, including access to VIP airport lounges worldwide through the Global Lounge Collection Programme, encompassing renowned lounges like Centurion Lounge(R), Delta Sky Club, and Priority Pass(TM).

Dining experiences are also elevated with a diverse selection of local and global restaurants, offering discounts and other perks through the Dining Programme.

Moreover, the new card ensures premium benefits and competitive rates at over 1,100 exclusive properties worldwide through the Fine Hotels and Resorts Program. Some of the luxurious destinations include Half Moon, The Cove at Atlantis, The Loren at Pink Beach, Amanyara, and The Ocean Club.

Scotiabank Platinum Card members can also earn rewards and accumulate points on their daily purchases, which can be redeemed for flights, hotels, car rentals, and excursions through the Membership Rewards(R) programme.

Anya Schnoor, Executive Vice President for Scotiabank in the Caribbean, Central America, and Uruguay expressed her excitement about the upcoming launch.

“Combining the experiences of two successful companies with rich histories and collective brand power will make for a meaningful collaboration that will enhance our product suite and allow us to offer a strong value proposition to our customers,” she said.

Audrey Tugwell Henry, President and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica, echoed her enthusiasm, stating that customers would undoubtedly appreciate the extensive range of benefits offered by the Scotiabank American Express(R) Card.

This partnership aligns with the bank’s commitment to delivering best-in-class financial products and solutions to enhance their customers’ experience, Tugwell Henry said.

Meanwhile, Mario Luna, Commercial Vice-president of Partnerships with Banks of American Express for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean, emphasized American Express’s dedication to growing their Network Participants’ businesses by creating tailor-made products and services. This agreement with Scotiabank opens up a world of selected special experiences and benefits for clients within the Global Merchants Network.

The launch of The Platinum Card(R) from Scotiabank signifies a milestone in the collaboration between these two renowned companies, promising unparalleled benefits and experiences for Scotiabank customers in Jamaica.