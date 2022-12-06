Scotiabank Jamaica cops Bank of the Year 2022 Award Loop Jamaica

Scotiabank Jamaica cops Bank of the Year 2022 Award

President and CEO of Scotia Group, Audrey Tugwell Henry.

Scotia Group Jamaica has been named ahead of other local banking institutions as Bank of the Year 2022 by internationally recognised UK-based banking publication, The Banker. The award celebrates increased product innovation, digital transformation and the widespread recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and is contested by the leading financial institutions in the world. The Bank of the Year 2022 award is one of two major banking awards that Scotiabank Jamaica has captured this year including being recognised as Best Consumer Digital Bank 2022 by another world-renowned publication Global Finance Magazine.

Across Scotiabank’s global operations, Bank of the Year 2022 accolades have also been secured in Canada, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Commenting on being selected as the recipient of the prestigious award, President and CEO of Scotia Group, Audrey Tugwell Henry said “Scotiabank is an extremely strong financial institution with a proven track record of performance and a reputation for safety. We have leveraged those strengths and invested in technology to enhance our products and processes to reimagine and enhance our customers’ experience.” “This strategy coupled with the standard of excellence set by our staff and their commitment to doing their best for our customers every day has set us apart in the market. We are honoured to win this award which is a testament to the success of our strategy and our commitment to being the bank for every future,” Tugwell Henry continued.

The Banker is the world’s longest-running international banking magazine, providing economic and financial intelligence for the world’s financial sector. The Banker selects one winning bank for each of the 120 countries judged and ranks them on their ability to deliver results, improve strategic positioning and enhance service to customers.

Over 1,000 applications are collected each year, and judges select winners based on which bank they believe has made the most progress over the past 12 months.

