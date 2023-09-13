Scotiabank machines to accept new polymer banknotes in coming weeks Loop Jamaica

Banking conglomerate Scotia Group Jamaica, which saw deposits increase to $445.2 billion in its July quarter, is now gearing up to introduce polymer banknote deposits via its extensive machine network in the weeks ahead.

Scotia has successfully initiated a pilot phase involving some of its intelligent deposit machines (IDMs).

Perrin Gayle, Head of Retail Banking and Small Business, Caribbean North and Central, reports that the trials have progressed “very well”.

“We expect that within the next two weeks, should nothing else arise, to be able to start the deployment across our network of IDMs”, he said.

Gayle also expressed gratitude to the bank’s customers for their cooperation during the ongoing phase, which involved in-branch assistance for exchanging old notes for new ones, enabling deposits at the existing machines.

The announcement regarding the forthcoming polymer banknote deposits and overall growth across Scotia’s subsidiaries was made during the quarterly financial briefing on Monday.

For the quarter, Scotia Group reported a net income of $5.2 billion, signifying an impressive increase of $952 million or 22.6 per cent compared to the previous quarter. Total revenues, excluding expected credit losses for the nine months ended July 31, 2023, grew by $10.0 billion to $41.5 billion, reflecting an increase of 31.5 per cent over the comparative prior year period.

This robust performance was driven by sound risk management practices, efficient operational management, a steadfast commitment to a digital-first agenda with a focus on enhancing customer experiences, and the successful delivery of a wide range of financial products and services.

Audrey Tugwell Henry, CEO of Scotia Group, expressed her satisfaction with the bank’s performance stating, “We are very pleased to deliver another quarter of strong results to our shareholders. Our performance is a clear demonstration of the precise execution of our strategy.”

Furthermore, Scotia’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of 40 cents per stock for the third quarter, representing an increase from the previous quarter’s dividend payment of 35 cents per stock unit. The increased dividend will be disbursed on October 19, 2023, to stockholders on record as of September 27, 2023.

Tugwell Henry also highlighted the bank’s positive trajectory in market share since 2022, stating, “We are capturing a larger share of our customers’ wallets. We remain optimistic about the remainder of the year, with significant growth in our core banking business and outsized loan growth compared to the market.”

Scotia reported exceptional performance in its corporate and commercial banking unit, with a remarkable 20 per cent loan growth compared to the prior period. This success was attributed to the diligent efforts of its relationship managers in finding tailored solutions for business clients.

Additionally, Scotia’s retail banking segment achieved strong results, with a 10 per cent increase in Scotia Plan loans compared to the same period last year. The bank also reported substantial growth in its mortgage business, with a remarkable 29 per cent improvement over the prior period.

Tugwell Henry further acknowledged the bank’s international recognition, as both Euromoney and Global Finance named Scotiabank Jamaica as the “Best Bank” and “Best Digital Consumer Bank” in July and August, respectively.

Scotia emphasised its commitment to a digital-first agenda, with several digital products already introduced and more in the pipeline.

Notably, Garmin Pay is now accessible to Scotia customers with a Scotia MasterCard Debit Card. Garmin Pay is a contactless payment system compatible with Garmin watches, allowing users to make payments by simply holding their wrist near a contactless card reader, including Scotia’s point-of-sale machines.

Scotia also disclosed its strong uptake of the American Express (AMEX) Platinum Card by Scotiabank (in metal), introduced to the market on August 1.

The bank is in the process of updating its terminals to accept the AMEX card on a phased basis, with completion expected in the coming weeks.

This collaboration with American Express offers customers unparalleled travel benefits and premium experiences, leveraging the combined strength of two renowned international brands.

Scotia also proudly asserted its position as the second-largest acquirer of credit cards in Jamaica.

During the review period, Scotia reported that expected credit losses for the period showed a reduction of $522.5 million or 24 per cent when compared to Q3 2022.

Scotia said its credit quality remains strong and we are well-provisioned for both performing and non-performing loans, ensuring adequate coverage for possible future non-performing loans.

Meanwhile, its cash resources held to meet statutory reserves and the Group’s prudential liquidity targets stood at $182.0 billion and reflected a year-over-year increase of $29.6 billion or 19.5 per cent increase.