Scotiabank sends Jamaicans to Qatar for World Cup Loop Jamaica

Scotiabank customers Erica Gordon-Veitch and Philippa Temple will experience an unexpected bucket list moment as they travel to Qatar to experience the 2022 World Cup.

Both were selected as winners of the Scotiabank & Visa ‘ Fill Qatar with Passion’ promotion.

The lucky winners received prize packages including round-trip tickets to Qatar and luxury accommodations for five days at a five-star hotel, which are worth over $13 million. Both women will attend two quarterfinal matches.

“Scotiabank is a strong proponent of football and has provided support at both the youth and professional levels. We are really excited to partner with Visa on this promotion to reward our loyal customers with a dream vacation such as this one,” said Perrin Gayle, Executive Vice President, Retail & Small Business Banking at Scotiabank Jamaica.

Hoping to see Brazil play in the 2022 World Cup is Dr Erica Gordon-Veitch (right). Jetting off to Qatar on Saturday, December 3, Dr Gordon-Veitch – a lucky Scotiabank customer celebrated with Simone Hull (left), Scotiabank Marketing Manager.

“The Scotiabank family is happy to share in this exciting event and even more so that our lucky customers will be able to make the trip to Qatar. Have fun, and enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Gayle said to the winners at a celebratory event hosted on November 19.

“It just didn’t seem real because I’ve never won anything before in my life, except a basket of flowers or something. And then this person is calling to say you won a trip to Qatar,” said Gordon-Veitch.

Temple’s enthusiasm for her grand prize extended to her family. “I’m excited about the win. All my friends and family are looking forward to it, just to experience it with me, not in a physical sense, but they’ll be there to enjoy through me the different things that I will experience in Qatar,” Temple added.

A Brazil fan, Gordon-Veitch is looking forward to seeing them play in person and hopes the five-time FIFA World Cup champion will extend their number of wins to six.

Temple and her husband will be cheering for France.

A partnership between Scotiabank and Visa, the FIFA Credit Card promotion ran from August 5 to September 30. It was open to any Jamaican over 18 who either opened a new Scotiabank Visa Credit Card and made a purchase during the period or existing cardholders who made a purchase of $17,500 or more.