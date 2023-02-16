Scotiabank sponsors 2023 CARIFTA Games Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Scotiabank has signed on as a sponsor for the 50th staging of the NACAC CARIFTA Games, with the infusion of US $100,000 (BBD $200, 000) towards the execution of the much-anticipated championships.

The regional bank was announced as a Gold Elite Sponsor at the launch last week in The Bahamas for the 2023 Golden Jubilee Games, scheduled for April 8 to 10 at the Thomas A Robinson National and Track and Field Stadiums.

Speaking locally, Suzette Armoogam-Shah, Managing Director, Scotiabank Barbados commented “Our support of the CARIFTA Games 2023 is a natural extension of our commitment to the region and our young people. As a longstanding regional player, Scotiabank is especially honoured to be part of this year’s Games which seek to unify and develop our athletes so that they realise their full potential.”

One of the largest corporate donations for the bank since the global pandemic, the sponsorship cements Scotiabank’s longstanding support for youth development initiatives, especially through sports.

In its 50 years of existence, the CARIFTA Games has nurtured the talents of several athletes who went on to represent the region internationally. In 2022, the Barbados CARIFTA team brought home 11 medals.

NewsAmericasNow.com