Scotiabank wins ‘best digital bank’ award for third consecutive year Loop Jamaica

Scotiabank for the third consecutive year, has been named the ‘Best Consumer Digital Bank’ in Jamaica.

The highly respected North American financial magazine Global Finance bestowed the honour.

Scotiabank’s operations in The Bahamas, The Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and the Turks and Caicos Islands were also successful and share the honour for 2023.

In addition, across Scotiabank’s English-speaking Caribbean footprint, the bank also picked up sub-category awards for the Best Mobile App.

The Best Consumer Digital Award celebrates achievements in several performance indices, including the strategy to attract and service digital customers, success in the onboarding and growth of digital consumers, and web and mobile design and functionality.

Audrey Tugwell Henry, President and CEO of the Scotia Group Jamaica said, “Our emphasis on digital transformation has opened new frontiers of engagement and has allowed us to enable our customers to reap the benefits of convenience and flexibility. We have also significantly invested in the upgrade our infrastructure with the vision of maintaining first-class digital service defined by efficiency, ease of use, and agility.”

Over the past three years, Scotiabank has significantly expanded its online footprint, with 65 per cent per cent of all banking customers now onboarded.

Online and mobile banking now represents its most utilised banking channel representing approximately 40 per cent of total transactions processed by the by the retail bank, Scotia said.

In a press release announcing the winners of the Best Digital Banks in Latin America for 2023, Global Finance noted that winning banks were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

Sub-category winners were selected based on the relative strength and success of their web products and services. Founded in 1987 and distributed in more than 150 countries, Global Finance magazine is the gold standard of service excellence in the financial sector.