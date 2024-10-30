Sculptures of iconic Jamaicans headed to World Expo 2025 in Japan

Sculptures of Jamaican icons, the King of Reggae Bob Marley and World Sprint Sensation, Usain Bolt, are now in transit, as the symbols of our rich cultural heritage make their way by sea to the World Expo 2025.

As the Jamaica Tourist Board gears up for World Expo 2025, S Hotels Jamaica has loaned two iconic sculptures for the event. Created by the talented sculptor Scheed Cole, these statues, which are permanent attractions in Montego Bay, will represent Jamaica at the expo for one year.

World Expo 2025 will be held under the theme: ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’. It is one of the oldest and largest international events, held every five years since 1851. A global platform for achievement, innovation, collaboration and cooperation, Jamaica will be among more than 150 participating countries and 25 international organisations in Osaka.

Danielle Shaw, Manager at S Hotels, Kingston said the sculptures symbolise the extraordinary cultural and athletic legacy of our nation.

“Usain Bolt represents the boundless energy and determination of Jamaica, while Bob Marley embodies the enduring power of our music and message of peace,” Shaw said.

Shaw added that at S Hotels Jamaica understood the importance of celebrating and sharing the Jamaican culture. “This partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board is not just about showcasing our icons, it’s about showing the world the richness of Jamaica, a destination where culture and hospitality blend seamlessly,” she said.

S Hotels Jamaica have become a cultural attraction in the hospitality sector. Bolt and Marley are among several life-size statues commissioned by the group.

The Japan Association for the 2025 Expo has projected that more than 25 million visitors will attend the Expo, including more than 3.5 million international visitors.

Jamaica will participate under the ‘Connecting Lives’ subtheme and will invite Expo visitors to its Pavilion; ‘Out of Many, One People-Let’s Link Up’ The Jamaica Pavilion will promote collaboration and unity in a global and inter-connected environment.

Maureen Smith, Commissioner General of Section, Jamaica Pavilion Expo 2025 and Promotions and Events Officer at the Jamaica Tourist Board said Usain Bolt and Bob Marley, will captivate the global audience in Osaka, and inspire millions at the World Expo, carrying the spirit of Jamacia across continents.

"Tourism is a very important factor for that. Eighty per cent of the guests at the Expo will be Japanese and we want to ensure that we connect with them,” Smith said.

“The statues will be an appealing aspect of the presence of Jamaica and to have them in the same space will speak volumes. People often associate Jamaica with the talent that we have, and Bob Marley and Usain Bolt are world-recognised names, that people associate with music and athletics,” Smith added.

Some 900 Jamaicans currently call Japan home, representing the second-highest population of Diaspora in the Asia-Pacific region. The vast majority are teachers and teaching assistants, and the numbers continue to grow.

The expo will allow the Government of Jamaica to increase engagement with Diasporans in the non-traditional destination region.