Seamless start to new school year for Alley Primary in Clarendon
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
12 hrs ago

Principal of Alley Primary School in Clarendon, Judith Richards (third left), and Chairman, Junior Maragh (fourth right), are accompanied by senior personnel from the Ministry of Education and Youth and other officials of the institution in viewing a newly built roof at the school on Tuesday, September 3. The new roof replaces the previous structure which was severely damaged during Hurricane Beryl’s passage just south of Jamaica on July 3. (Photo: JIS)

Alley Primary School in Clarendon recorded a seamless start to the 2024/25 academic year, which commenced on Monday, September 2.

This was after benefiting from, among other things, repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Beryl, which were financed by the Ministry of Education and Youth.

Several sections of the institution’s roof were severely damaged during the hurricane’s passage just south of Jamaica on July 3.

Principal Judith Richards said this necessitated re-roofing and other infrastructural works, adding that the ministry provided the requisite resources.

She indicated that the repairs were executed expeditiously, adding that the team undertaking the activities “worked tirelessly to get us up to speed for (the) reopening”.

“We welcomed our students in style, parents are upbeat, teachers are in a good mood, and the atmosphere is good and welcoming. Everybody is appreciative of all the efforts that were put out to get the school ready,” said Richards.

She was speaking with reporters during a visit to the school by senior Education Ministry officers on Tuesday, September 3.

Richards indicated that the institution staged a ‘back-to-school clean-up day’ involving residents of the community, among other interests, during which waste was removed from the compound and classrooms cleaned and painted.

She said lunch was provided by past students, while describing the engagement as a “good cooperative effort”.

Meanwhile, Richards said Alley Primary’s 2024 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) candidates performed satisfactorily, adding that “we are pleased (with the results).”

Chairman of the child-friendly designated school, Junior Maragh, said the institution has been able to overcome several challenges relating to a shortage of teachers and damage resulting from the hurricane, adding that “we don’t have a lot of students not turning out”.

He advised that going forward, significant focus will be placed on addressing infrastructure needs and boosting literacy and numeracy.

Source

