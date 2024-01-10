Sean Paul asks Jada Kingdom, Stefflon Don to set a ‘better example’ Loop Jamaica

While international star Sean Paul is calling on his “sisters” Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don to “set a better example” amid their war of words, at least one recording artiste believes it is “needed” in dancehall.

In a post to Instagram on Wednesday, which saw the ‘Get Busy’ singer responding to some of the users who commented on his post, Sean Paul was candid about his views on the level of vitriol being exchanged between two of the industry’s prominent women.

“Women nuh fi talk so @stefflondon @jadakingdom. Live better my sisters. Doe Follow Di waste dem,” Sean Paul wrote.

He added: “Woman should be warriors yes. But 4 a cause. U should lead the way morally 4 the fam. Men get heated. U calm us down. How can we calm down if y’all doing dat 2. 2 Beautiful black women. Live betta. Set a beta example pls for the culture. Mah beg uno. 4 the kids. 4 the younger females,” the Jamaican singer said.

Recording artistes Stefflon Don (left) and Jada Kingdom

Among his commenters was one of the women at the heart of the “beef”, Stefflon Don.

“It’s not that serious, trust me; just sum fun (sic),” the British artiste of Jamaican heritage said.

A day earlier, after Jada Kingdom dropped ‘London Bed’ in response to Stefflon Don’s ‘Dad a Dat’ and declared the war done, Mr Lexx shared his thoughts on the brewing rivalry.

He wrote on social media: “Nutten more intriguing dan two bad artist a go at it. And I mean people with talent. These two girls could’ve given us a really entertaining clash. Thing is… it can’t be friendly. And that’s where self control and a good team comes in.”

In the meantime, Rastafarian deejay Anthony B dropped a song online, ‘Wha Dat’, on the ‘Dutty Money’ riddm.

He deejays: “Mi never hear Taylor Swift ah war Lady Gaga/mi never hear Mariah wah war Madonna/So why we always ah set up black woman fi war each other/What is wrong with Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom?/mi nuh love it when a black woman get bring down….dancehall nuh waan that kinda syndrome.”

Although Jada Kingdom declared the war done on Tuesday, Stefflon Don’s ‘Dead Gyal Walking’ follow-up on Wednesday got fans talking.

They believe that ‘Dead Gyal Walking’ shows the full range of her artistry, with several different flows, menacing grunts and deliciously wicked diss lines.

One wrote: ‘”No 🧢 (cap) this is what you call a real come back! She actually came for war! A real diss track ! No 🧢 make sure you be honest when you leave comments The don has spoken ❤️’.

Another said: “I don’t care for a (lyrical) war, but there is a certain level of joy in seeing Steff step up to the plate and show the range and genius of her artistry. Her pen game is diabolical 💐💐💐. I could hear the Tommy Lee influences in this (like I heard the Kartel influences in Dat A Dat), and the flow changes kept me interested in the upcoming bar. Absolutely love the Popcaan-Toniann bar, and just the clarity and conviction in her delivery of every line.”