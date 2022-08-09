Sean Paul goes platinum with ‘Baby Boy’ featuring Beyonc? Loop Jamaica

Dancehall star Sean Paul can add another platinum certification to what is already a glittering r?sum?as ‘Baby Boy’, his 2003 collab with R&B diva Beyonc?, is now certified platinum in the US.

The song was certified platinum on Monday by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) — 19 years after its release — having reached the sales and streaming equivalent of 1,000,000 units sold in the US.

In June 2006, it earned RIAA Platinum “Mastertone” status, recognising one million purchased ringtones.

The song’s official music video has almost 160 million views on YouTube.

‘Baby Boy’ spent nine weeks at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 29 weeks in total.

In the UK, ‘Baby Boy’ peaked at No 2 on the Singles Chart before it was certified Gold in March 2020, for sales exceeding 400,000 units in that country.

It was also a top 10 hit in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.