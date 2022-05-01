Sean Paul joins billion views club on YouTube | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Sean Paul joins billion views club on YouTube
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Sean Paul

Grammy-winning dancehall artiste Sean Paul has joined YouTube’s billion views club as a lead act.

Five years after its release, his smash hit ‘No Lie’, featuring pop star Dua Lipa, has topped one billion streams. This is his first as a lead act, as Sean Paul first achieved the streaming milestone as a guest on the singles ‘Rockabye’ by Clean Bandit and Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’.

‘No Lie’ was the lead single on his ‘Mad Love The Prequel’ EP that debuted in 2016.

The single has been certified two times platinum in the UK and is Sean Paul’s most streamed song on Spotify.

The significant milestone coincides with the 4/20 release of the fifth single from his upcoming Scorcha album titled ‘No Fear’ with Damian Marley and Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam, which he premiered recently. That song is to appear alongside a slew of new dancehall-pop collaborations on the album which is due out this month via Island Records.

It follows the release of ‘How We Do It’ with Pia Mia.

Both songs are featured on the album Scorcha, set to debut on May 2.

