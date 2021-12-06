Search again on for organiser of ‘K party’ in Portmore – Cops | Loop Jamaica

The police are again searching for the organizer of a party in Portmore, who they claim went on social media video promising to offer patrons ‘sexual favours for money.

Reports are that police got information of the viral video went to the location in the community in St Catherine on Sunday and issued a warning to the promoter not to host the event, as there was no permit issued to host such an event.

Police sources are however reporting that soon after the female was warned and released new information is emerging that the party was still held and as a result, a search is now on for the woman for possible charges to be laid.

Police said the woman was taken into custody at about 8:00 pm warned and then released.

Reports are that the event was first organised and advertised to be held in the Waterford section of the ‘Sunshine City’ but was later relocated to the Back Road section of Portmore.

Police said they got information on the event, which went viral on Twitter, and later went to the location where the promoter was seen decorating and preparing for the event.

Police said, in a video on social media, a female was seen advertising ‘sexual combos’ for various prices.

Law enforcement officers say they have been hearing about these types of parties for sometime and would have been carrying out several operations to clamp down on such events.