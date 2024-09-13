Search for 2 persons swept away in St Mary to resume Saturday 

The search for the two persons who were believed to have been swept away at a river in Castleton, St Mary, is to resume on Saturday.

The missing persons has been identified as 19-year-old Chrisan Steele, popularly known as ‘Pumpa’, and Omar Sykers, both from St Andrew.

The marine police, the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) coast guard and residents tried to locate Steele and the man on Friday, but they were hampered by the river still being in spate as a result of heavy rains which continued on the day.

The pair were part of a group enjoying recreational activities in the river on Thursday when heavy rains elsewhere in the area caused the water to surge, sweeping the woman away around 3pm.

In a heroic attempt, the man reportedly tried to save the woman from the floodwaters, but he too was washed away by the murky waters.

In commenting on Friday’s efforts to locate the pair, head of the St Mary police, Superintendent Bobbette Morgan-Simpson, said the water’s visibility hampered the efforts of the security forces.

“The river is still is very muddy, extremely muddy, so it is not like we’re able to see anything in the water, because the water is muddy,” Morgan-Simpson told reporters.

She is advising persons to exercise caution as they venture into rivers, especially when it starts to rain.