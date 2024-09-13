Search for 2 persons swept away in St Mary to resume Saturday 

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Search for 2 persons swept away in St Mary to resume Saturday 
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man United beat Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run

Search for 2 persons swept away in St Mary to resume Saturday 

CPL 2024: Hinds’ last-gasp 6 hands Trinbago dramatic win over Barbados

15 men identified as persons of interest in St Andrew South

‘No kids round here!’ Mico outlaws children of staff at workplace

BK ‘saddened’ burn victim’s family thinks company not supportive

Day 2 schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final on Saturday

Family seeking public assistance to fly out victim of BK explosion

Caribbean Flavours boosts earnings with strtegic investments

Morris Dixon congratulates PM on achieving PhD in law and policy

Saturday Sep 14

31°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

A photo of 19-year-old Chrisan Steele, one of the victims who was reportedly swept away by flood waters in St Mary

The search for the two persons who were believed to have been swept away at a river in Castleton, St Mary, is to resume on Saturday. 

The missing persons has been identified as 19-year-old Chrisan Steele, popularly known as ‘Pumpa’, and Omar Sykers, both from St Andrew. 

The marine police, the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) coast guard and residents tried to locate Steele and the man on Friday, but they were hampered by the river still being in spate as a result of heavy rains which continued on the day. 

The pair were part of a group enjoying recreational activities in the river on Thursday when heavy rains elsewhere in the area caused the water to surge, sweeping the woman away around 3pm.

In a heroic attempt, the man reportedly tried to save the woman from the floodwaters, but he too was washed away by the murky waters.

In commenting on Friday’s efforts to locate the pair, head of the St Mary police, Superintendent Bobbette Morgan-Simpson, said the water’s visibility hampered the efforts of the security forces.

“The river is still is very muddy, extremely muddy, so it is not like we’re able to see anything in the water, because the water is muddy,” Morgan-Simpson told reporters. 

She is advising persons to exercise caution as they venture into rivers, especially when it starts to rain.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Man United beat Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run

Jamaica News

Search for 2 persons swept away in St Mary to resume Saturday 

Sport

CPL 2024: Hinds’ last-gasp 6 hands Trinbago dramatic win over Barbados

More From

Sport

Ackeem Blake and Tajay Gayle win Diamond League titles in Brussels

Jamaica’s world indoor bronze medallist Ackeem Blake claimed the men’s 100m title at the Diamond League Final in Brussels on Friday, clocking 9.93 seconds.
The 22-year-old Blake stayed close behind

See also

Business

Knutsford Express records revenue nearing $2 billion

Knutsford Express Ltd which carved a niche by providing quality bus service, achieved record revenues just shy of $2 billion for the financial year ending May 2024, or 19 per cent higher year on year.

Jamaica News

BK ‘saddened’ burn victim’s family thinks company not supportive

Says it’s willing to cover cost for overseas medical care, but waiting on clearance letter from doctor

Sport

Julien Alfred wins 100m Diamond Trophy, edges out Dina Asher-Smith

Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred capped a historic season with another big win, taking the Diamond Trophy in the short sprint on the first day of the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels on Frida

Sport

Day 2 schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final on Saturday

World 100m hurdles leader Ackera Nugent will headline a group of nine Jamaicans competing for a Diamond League title and the US$30,000 first prize on the second and final day of the season-ending meet

Jamaica News

Search to resume for 2 persons washed away by river in St Mary

A search is set to resume on Friday for a woman and man who were washed away at a river in Castleton, St Mary on Thursday. 
The pair were part of a group enjoying recreational activities in th

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols