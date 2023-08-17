Search for missing 12-year-old girl from St Ann Loop Jamaica

A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Kadiella Cunningham of Bellaire, Runaway Bay in St Ann who has been missing since Sunday, August 13.

She is of dark complexion and medium build.

Reports from the Runaway Bay police are that Kadiella was last seen in Mount Olivet in Runaway Bay, St Ann wearing a black tank top and black tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kadiella Cunningham is asked to contact the Runaway Bay police at 876-973-7057, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kadiella Cunningham was available at the time of this publication.