Search for persons of interest following incidents in St Andrew South | Loop Jamaica

The St Andrew South police have listed the following individuals as persons of interest. The police believe these persons can assist with ongoing investigations into the recent upsurge of gang activities, murders, and shootings in the Balmagie Avenue and Dromilly Avenue areas.

They are Raven George of Balmagie Avenue, Kingston 11, Shane Brown otherwise called ‘Duggie’ Balmagie Avenue, Kingston 11, Nadine Davis of Penwood Drive Kingston 11, Shacquille Pellington otherwise called ‘Biggs’ of Penwood Drive Kingston 11, Fredrick Belone otherwise called ‘Blacks’ of Dromilly Avenue, Kingston 11.

Men only known as Andre of Penwood Drive and Nathan of Penwood Drive

These persons or anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7112, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.