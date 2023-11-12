Search for woman after boat capsizes hampered by weather Loop Jamaica

Weather conditions hamper efforts to locate woman missing after boat capsizes

The efforts by the security forces to locate a woman who has been missing since a boat in which she was travelling with beachgoers capsized off the coast in Robin’s Bay in St Mary on Saturday has been stalled.

The search was expected to resume on Sunday morning, but high winds and rough sea conditions are hampering the resumption of the operations.

Six people, including the boat owner, were rescued yesterday, following the mishap.

Reports are that sometime after 12pm on Saturday, a group of persons believed to be part of an excursion from the Corporate Area consented to a boat ride near Strawberry Fields in Robin’s Bay.

The vessel later capsized as weather conditions deteriorated.

Residents of the area used their boats to rescue six of them. However, a woman remains uncounted for.

Search efforts by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard, the Marine police and a helicopter had to be aborted Saturday afternoon due to the rough sea conditions in the area.

The identity of the missing woman remains unknown at this time.