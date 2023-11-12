Search for woman after boat capsizes hampered by weather Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Search for woman after boat capsizes hampered by weather Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica-born Don Samuels seeks US Congress rematch against Ilhan Omar

Educator pleads guilty to manslaughter re parents’ killings

Committal hearing set for 1 of 2 brothers on triple murder charges

Newsmaker: Bomb threats disrupt life at 71 institutions, mostly school

Search for woman after boat capsizes hampered by weather

Farmer allegedly robs other farmer of cash, legal gun 

Another fatal crash in Trelawny; two women killed

Sunshine Girls secure 5th place in 6-nation Fast5 World Netball Series

2024 Rhodes Scholar Nile Anderson wants to build robotics, AI skills

‘Low wages won’t make it,’ says Chuck to hoteliers

Sunday Nov 12

25°C
Jamaica News

Six people rescued, one still missing

Loop News

6 hrs ago

Rough seas amid rescue effort for woman after boat capsizes

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Weather conditions hamper efforts to locate woman missing after boat capsizes 

The efforts by the security forces to locate a woman who has been missing since a boat in which she was travelling with beachgoers capsized off the coast in Robin’s Bay in St Mary on Saturday has been stalled.

The search was expected to resume on Sunday morning, but high winds and rough sea conditions are hampering the resumption of the operations.

Six people, including the boat owner, were rescued yesterday, following the mishap. 

Reports are that sometime after 12pm on Saturday, a group of persons believed to be part of an excursion from the Corporate  Area consented to a boat ride near Strawberry Fields in Robin’s Bay.

The vessel later capsized as weather conditions deteriorated.

Residents of the area used their boats to rescue six of them. However, a woman remains uncounted for.

Search efforts by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard, the Marine police and a helicopter had to be aborted Saturday afternoon due to the rough sea conditions in the area.

The identity of the missing woman remains unknown at this time.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Jamaica-born Don Samuels seeks US Congress rematch against Ilhan Omar

Jamaica News

Educator pleads guilty to manslaughter re parents’ killings

Jamaica News

Green touts local cattle industry’s value, role in food security

More From

Jamaica News

Farmer allegedly robs other farmer of cash, legal gun 

Six months after a farmer was reportedly robbed of his licensed firearm and $70,000 in cash when he went to Hopeton in St Elizabeth to purchase a cow, the police have charged another farmer for his al

Jamaica News

See also

Another fatal crash in Trelawny; two women killed

… five others injured

Sport

St George’s College and Hydel join KC, Mona in Manning Cup semifinals

Jamaica College (JC), the reigning champions, were eliminated from the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition following a 1-1 draw against St George’s College on the final day of Group 2 action

Jamaica News

Jamaican ‘scammer’ extradited to the US gets lengthy sentence

A St James man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in the United States for his role in a fraudulent sweepstakes scheme that targeted elderly Americans.
He is 41-year-old Damone Oakley. He was

Jamaica News

‘Family dispute’ behind St Catherine double murder

The police are theorising that an ongoing family dispute is behind Saturday night’s double murder at a bar in Gregory Park, St Catherine, in a gun attack that also left a third man hospitalised.
Th

Sport

Sunshine Girls’ thrilling start at Fast5 derailed by South Africa

Hot shot Jamaican clutch shooter Gezelle Allison quickly became the talk of the tournament after sealing two wins on the trot for Jamaica

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols