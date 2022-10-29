Search intensifies; 8-y-o boy gone missing for over two months Loop Jamaica

A high alert has been activated for 8-year-old Zayne Rhoden of East Chedwin, Greater Portmore, St. Catherine, who has been missing since Sunday, July 24.

A release from the Corporate Communication Unit, the police information arm, on Friday, October 26, says Rhoden is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 3 feet tall.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that Zayne was last seen at home at about 6:00 pm, wearing a blue t-shirt, grey shorts, and slippers. Efforts to locate him have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Zayne Rhoden is asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8185, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.