Search intensifies for parents; new born baby left on side of fence Loop Jamaica

Local authorities say they have stepped up their search to locate the parents of a baby who was placed in a bag and left abandoned on the side of a fence in Vineyard Town, Kingston.

Reports are that the child was found with bite marks and covered in ants by a good Samaritan who took the child to Bustamante Hospital for Children.

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) in a release on Monday said the newborn baby is in good condition.

Errol Greene, Regional Director, SERHA, has advised that the situation was brought to the attention of the police and that the matter is currently under investigation.

“We are not yet clear as to the identity of the baby or the parents of the baby; however, we are grateful that the baby was found by a good Samaritan,” Green said.

He added that the Child Protective and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) was also made aware of the situation and is doing its investigations.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in identifying the parents of this child should contact the nearest police station or call 119.