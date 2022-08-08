Search launched for missing teen from Mavis Bank, St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Search launched for missing teen from Mavis Bank, St Andrew
Child identified as Tianna Lindo, otherwise called 'TT' or 'Shantai

Kimmo Matthews

8 minutes ago

Tianna Lindo, otherwise called ‘TT’ or ‘Shantai

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Tianna Lindo, otherwise called ‘TT’ or ‘Shantai,’ of Robertsfield in Mavis Bank, St Andrew who has been missing since Tuesday, August 02.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Mavis Bank Police are that at about 10:00 am, Tianna was last seen at home wearing a multi-coloured T-shirt and blue jeans pants.

All efforts to contact her have proven futile. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tianna Lindo is being asked to contact the Mavis Bank Police at 876-977-8004, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

